Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) could be testing a feature that lets users exit a thread. Jane Manchun Wong, a researcher and writer, tweeted a screenshot of what she claimed was the ‘leave this conversation feature.

This feature works by untagging your name from a thread. In this way, other users can’t mention you again in the conversation. They also won’t be able to send you notifications. The feature differs from the ‘mute this conversation’ feature, which only turns off notifications when you no longer want to be part of the conversation.

Twitter shuts down accounts after misinformation in Kenya

Meanwhile, Twitter is working to curb misinformation after it discovered a campaign to misinform Kenyans on reproductive and women’s health in the country. The misinformation comes as the country’s parliament discusses the 2021 Surrogacy Bill and the 2020 Reproductive Healthcare Bill.

CitizenGO, an organization based in Spain, paid influencers to tweet particular messages on the bill. The bills make prenatal, natal, and postnatal services free for Kenyan women. They also prevent forced sterilization. Twitter has banned more than 240 accounts in response.

Twitter bans Health Affairs ads

For years, Health Affairs, a medical journal, has planned an issue on racism and health. The journal hoped to expand its audience using targeted ads on YouTube and Twitter. However, the platforms blocked their ads before they could reach anyone. Moreover, the journal’s Google ads accounts were suspended

Twitter says it blocked the ads due to its advocacy policy, while Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG) blames its COVID-19 policy.

The U.S Embassy in Kyiv has also Tweeted a meme with the St. Sophia Cathedral in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This tweet represents an online war in addition to the physical war between the two countries.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, knows how critical digital warfare is. As a result, he has spent the last few weeks launching a pro-Russian campaign to gain approval for the war against Ukraine in its own country.

Pakistan is also being accused of cracking down on government opponents and journalists through Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook. However, the Pakistani government claims it is only trying to curb misinformation through toughening laws on social media platforms.