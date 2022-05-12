Reports have indicated that Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) might be ready to add an edit button to its platform. Thanks to Jane Manchun Wong, people now know what the button could look like.

The leak shows that you might have up to 30 minutes to edit your tweet. Moreover, the button could allow you to fix typos, delete a tweet or start all over again. The platform will also have an edit button where you can click to view the edit history. This button would let users know of an edit. The platform would also let you see newer versions of a tweet if you could only see the older one.

Elon Musk could face challenges in Asia after buying Twitter

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, there have been many speculations about how this move could affect politics in the U.S. However, fewer people have considered Asia, which poses an even more significant challenge to the company. While Musk has promised to do away with censorship on the platform, his goal could be difficult as he faces authoritarian governments from the region who impose their regulations on Twitter.

Twitter has always stated that it obeys local regulations. If Musk takes the company private as he would have to choose between respecting local rules and blocking censorship which might go against the authoritarian government, and risk Twitter being shut down in several Asian countries.

Musk responds to a tweet by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Musk’s purchase of Twitter has already caused controversy among many people, including politicians. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was recently thought to be one of them after she tweeted about a billionaire who had a communications platform and had an ego problem enabling the right. While she did not specify who she meant, most people thought she was referring to Musk.

Musk responded by asking Cortez to stop hitting on him. She later confirmed that she had been referring to Mack Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

Meanwhile, some Democrats want Musk to testify before Congress on his plans for Twitter. This comes as the Senate seeks to place together regulations on tech companies. The former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, had already testified before Congress.