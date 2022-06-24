Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) and one of its subsidiaries Facebook are in trouble for failing to identify some contents of hate speech in some of its adverts. The tech institution revealed to its consumers that it was not competent to identify any knowledge of hate speech in advertisements issued by specific nonprofit organisations, including Foxglove and others. The spiteful contents in the advertisements concentrated on jurisdictions such as Ethiopia that contribute to ethnic violence.

Frances Haugen, the institution’s whistleblower, previously testified before congress, revealing that Facebook failed to identify the ingredients, thus condoning hate speech. Sometimes this year, Global Witness pulled the same stunt with jurisdictions like Myanmar, which the platform also failed to identify.

The advertisement’s contents and its impact

The nonprofit organisation issued the platform with 12 text-derived advertisements encouraging the dehumanisation of hate speech. The advertisements further employ the murder of any individual associated with three ethnic groups in the country; the groups include the Oromo, Tigrayans, and the Amhara. It is alleged that Facebook’s personnel allowed the ads to be published similarly to the Myanmar ads; however, the suspected ads were not published on the platform.

Following the publication of the ads, several individuals cautioned Meta on the content of the advertisements. However, the company reiterated that the ad was competent due to its approval. Facebook also stated that the company did not tolerate any form of human injustice; thus, it was working tirelessly to ensure that the content it provides is efficient for the public. A few days following the submission of the advertisements, the nonprofit organisation issued additional advertisements composed in the Amharic language. The extra advertisements were also filled with blatant hate speech and were again approved.

The consequences of the undetected hate speech

Following the controversy of the publications, Meta released a statement admitting that the publication of the ads was wrong. The report revealed that the institution had taken all the steps to ensure that safety measures in Ethiopia were safeguarded. Meta further stated that it employed several employees with knowledge of the language and thus intends to be more careful with what is posted in the future. The company apologised for its error and issued the Global Witness organisation with a similar statement.